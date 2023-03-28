Home World The Silk Road: new series by Delos Digital
The Silk Road: new series by Delos Digital

The Silk Road: new series by Delos Digital

“The Silk Road”
A new series dedicated to stories from the Far East

“The Silk Road” is the new ebook series by Delos Digital: it offers short and long stories, of any literary genre, in which the “oriental” element, linked specifically to Japan, China, Korea or Vietnam, is preponderant.

“The Silk Road” is curated by Caterina Franciosi, editor, author and blogger.

Here are the first releases:

Family secrets
Serena Lavezzi

An unexpected letter, capable of upsetting the balance of a family.

An intense story, from a scholar of Japan: Serena Lavezzi, blogger and popularizer, has managed the literary blog for years Penne d’Oriente and collaborated with the Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art in Genoa.

Link:

The fox and the crane
Michael Gonella

A tribute to Kung Fu Movies in black and white, in a… tragicomic key.

Michele Gonnella is curator of Ramen Fantasy; author of Art of Tea Tasting; and author of Condo Ninja Art, satire on Zen Buddhism. He also writes haiku, and practices Wing Chun, historical fencing and other training methods.

Link:

