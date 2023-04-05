The FLASH Promo continues and also extends to the new numbers!

Launched yesterday, April 4, the Very Mobile offer until May 4 provides +50GB on offers for new numbers and with portability.

The offers they keep the promotional gigabytes for all subsequent renewals with free activation cost.

The Flash Promo does not apply to the Voice offer (the one with unlimited Minutes and SMS | 1 Giga | €4.99 per month).

Very Dati

Even the data offer continues to be Special!

From April 4th to May 4th 300 Giga for €11.99 a month at the fastest speed available in 4G.

The offer maintains the promotional price for all subsequent renewals. Offer reserved for new issues. Activation cost €9.99.

Any minutes and SMS are on consumption.