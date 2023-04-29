There’s a big fire at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, Crimea: Russia says it was hit by a Ukrainian drone

A major fire broke out overnight between Friday and Saturday at a fuel depot in the port of Sevastopol in the Crimea, the region of Ukraine illegitimately annexed by Russia in 2014. According to the Russian government-appointed governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the fire would have been caused by an attack carried out by Ukraine with a drone. At the moment the Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed their responsibility, as has already happened in the past when it came to operations away from the front line. Razvozhayev said the fire covered an area of ​​about 1,000 square meters, and caused no deaths or injuries. The shutdown operations are still in progress.

Early on 29 April, a fire broke out at a Russian-controlled fuel depot in Sevastopol's Cossack Bay in occupied Crimea. Russian-installed "Sevastopol governor" Razvozzhayev claims that a drone attack set fire to a fuel storage tank

