They dictate 18 months of preventive detention against a non-commissioned officer who participated in protests in Cusco | prosecutor’s office | public ministry | joe erik torres lovón | pnp | rosalino florez valverde | PERU

The Public Ministry has secured 18 months of preventive detention for PNP non-commissioned officer Joe Erik Torres Lovón, who is suspected of committing the crime of homicide qualified by treachery in the context of serious human rights violations. This legal action is in connection to the death of Rosalino Florez Valverde (22), who reportedly was shot with pellets during the social protests in the city of Cusco in January 2023.

The request for preventive detention was made by the Special Team of Prosecutors for cases involving victims during social protests (EFICAVIP). The individual under investigation failed to appear at the hearing, leading to a national order for his location and arrest.

In light of these developments, the Public Ministry continues to pursue justice for the victims of human rights violations during social protests. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions during such events.

Share this: Facebook

X

