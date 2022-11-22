New York – One suffers from bipolar disorder, the other from schizophrenia: together they planned a massacre in one of the synagogues of New York. But what has disturbed the investigators is discovering another detail: one of the two young aspiring terrorists is of Jewish origin and grandson of a Holocaust survivor. His name is Matthew Mahreris 22 years old, and on Saturday he appeared in the Criminal Court of Manhattan wearing a denim jacket, a sweatshirt with a pop photo printed on it, an anti-Covid mask covering half his face, long tousled hair, his hands behind his back, handcuffed.