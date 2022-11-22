Home World They were preparing an attack on the New York synagogue: one of them is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor
World

They were preparing an attack on the New York synagogue: one of them is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor

by admin
They were preparing an attack on the New York synagogue: one of them is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor

New York – One suffers from bipolar disorder, the other from schizophrenia: together they planned a massacre in one of the synagogues of New York. But what has disturbed the investigators is discovering another detail: one of the two young aspiring terrorists is of Jewish origin and grandson of a Holocaust survivor. His name is Matthew Mahreris 22 years old, and on Saturday he appeared in the Criminal Court of Manhattan wearing a denim jacket, a sweatshirt with a pop photo printed on it, an anti-Covid mask covering half his face, long tousled hair, his hands behind his back, handcuffed.

See also  Roberta Metsola elected new president of the European Parliament: "I will honor David Sassoli"

You may also like

Qatar hotel prices soared, domestic “watching room” became...

Japan’s chip “dream team” has shown its sword,...

Turkey and Iran against the Kurds. Erdogan mobilizes...

Minniti: “An EU plan for the well-being of...

United States: Supreme Court orders Trump to hand...

NATO running out of ammunition risks holding back...

Supreme Court, Trump must file tax returns

Kiev, hunt for spies in monasteries loyal to...

Russian gas, Gazprom accuses Kiev and threatens new...

Meghan and Harry awarded for their “heroic gesture...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy