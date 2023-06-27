Thousands of cubic meters of garbage are floating in the Drina Info

Thousands of cubic meters of garbage reach Višegrad via the Drina river and create a floating landfill.

Source: Rina

The Drina river full of garbage and the water surface covered with waste near Višegrad are pressing environmental problems facing the citizens. During a flood wave, the Drina River becomes a potential environmental bomb, but not because of the Lim River, as some have been claiming for a long time. Cameras of the Ecological Association Jastreb from Priboj they collected a few thousand cubic meters of floating waste in the Drina itself near Međeđa.

“Garbage that settles from Goražde and Foča flows through the river bed further towards the Drina and becomes a real environmental bomb, dangerous for both animal and plant life, and for the inhabitants of that region themselves. There were numerous claims by certain institutions that the garbage from the river Lim was the culprit for the creation of the landfill in Višegrad, but now that there is not a single gram of garbage on Lake Potpeć and the Lim is as clean as a tear, it is heading towards Višegrad again several thousand cubic meters of garbage, those claims were not confirmed in practice,” Siniša Laković from the Ecological Association “Jastreb” told RINU.

He adds that a huge effort has been put into installing chains on the river Lim, which keep the garbage from flowing downstream towards Visegrad. At the same time, members of the association regularly clean the sprockets in order to remove the waste accumulated on them as soon as possible.

“We removed over 20,000 cubic meters of garbage in the previous period and managed to keep our lake clean. Since 2021, when the chains were installed, not a single cubic meter of waste has gone through Lima to the Drina. So far, over 25,000 cubic meters of garbage have been removed, where the largest amount arrived from neighboring Montenegro, i.e. five Montenegrin municipalities that do not have sanitary landfills. We have made a huge progress in cleaning and maintaining river courses in Serbia,” concludes Laković.



