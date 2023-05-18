Three girls died in a traffic accident in Donja Slatina Info

Three women died in a serious traffic accident that happened today on the main road Šamac-Brčko, in the town of Donja Slatina, said the spokesperson of the Bijeljina Police Department, Aleksandra Marić.

Source: MONDO

She stated that the traffic accident involved a “Mercedes” truck with a trailer driven by a person whose initials are DR and a “Pežo” passenger car driven by BG, with D.Đ. and SS

“All three people from the passenger vehicle were killed,” Marić said.

The duty prosecutor of the Doboj District Prosecutor’s Office is on the spot, who is in charge of the investigation.

(Srna)