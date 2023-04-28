TLC sector in turmoil: general strike in June, by WindTre employees in May

A day with arms crossed for the job protection and for relaunch the telecommunications sector. It is the strike called by three trade union organizations in support of employees in the telco sector, the main ones: SLC-CGIL, FISTEL-CISL and UILCOM-UIL.

The three published the joint letter which was delivered in the past few hours to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, to the Directorate General for the Protection of Working Conditions and Industrial Relations and obviously to the Guarantee Commission for the implementation of the strike law for the categories of essential public services.

The strike was called for Tuesday 6 June: all personnel of companies in the TLC sector will cross their arms for the entire eight-hour work shift, with the exception of personnel working in Valle d’Aosta and Trentino Alto Adige who postpone the protest to Thursday 8 June “out of respect for electoral franchises”.