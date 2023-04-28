Home » TLC sector in turmoil: general strike in June, by WindTre employees in May
World

TLC sector in turmoil: general strike in June, by WindTre employees in May

by admin
TLC sector in turmoil: general strike in June, by WindTre employees in May

A day with arms crossed for the job protection and for relaunch the telecommunications sector. It is the strike called by three trade union organizations in support of employees in the telco sector, the main ones: SLC-CGIL, FISTEL-CISL and UILCOM-UIL.

The three published the joint letter which was delivered in the past few hours to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, to the Directorate General for the Protection of Working Conditions and Industrial Relations and obviously to the Guarantee Commission for the implementation of the strike law for the categories of essential public services.

The strike was called for Tuesday 6 June: all personnel of companies in the TLC sector will cross their arms for the entire eight-hour work shift, with the exception of personnel working in Valle d’Aosta and Trentino Alto Adige who postpone the protest to Thursday 8 June “out of respect for electoral franchises”.

The writers declare that they carried out the cooling procedure with Assotelecomunicazioni ASSTEL (the Confindustria association that represents the TLC supply chain, ed.) with a negative outcome on 12 April 2023 and the attempted conciliation with the Ministry of Labor on 19 April 2023 , also this one with negative outcome.

The telecommunications sector is in turmoil, and June’s protest isn’t the only recent protest. Attempts to thaw between union representatives and WindTre of the past few days have ended in a stalemate, and there against the spin-off of WindTre in two branches of workers in fear that it could cause the dismissal of thousands of employees culminated in the proclamation of a one-day strike.

See also  Lankum, review of his disco False Lankum (2023)

Workers will boycott the entire shift of Thursday 4 Mayand will not perform extraordinary and ancillary services from 2 to 31 May 2023 inclusive,“subject to the days of deductible foreseen close to the days of administrative elections”.

You may also like

rescuers at work in the rubble – Corriere...

Cakana is getting married at the age of...

princes abseil – Corriere TV

The country with the smallest public debt in...

Turkey’s general election is coming, these variables are...

Vodafone appoints the Italian Margherita Della Valle as...

Ukraine, the coldness of Moscow and the caution...

In Israel, it also manifests itself in favor...

Def, today the Meloni government votes on the...

Tunisia on the brink of repression: does Europe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy