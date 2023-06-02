Home » Today “Como Dios Manda” premieres with OST by Miguel Rivera (Maga)
Today "Como Dios Manda" premieres with OST by Miguel Rivera (Maga)

Today "Como Dios Manda" premieres with OST by Miguel Rivera (Maga)

It is not the first incursion of miguel rivera As a composer of soundtracks, parallel to his career in Maga, the Sevillian began with El Factor Pilgrim or “El Traje” and more recently signed the music for “Yo, mi mujer y mi mujer muerta”, “La Absoluta” or “30 days to win”.

as God commands is a comedy directed by Paz Jimenez and starring Leo Harlem. It narrates the vertiginous turn in the life of Andrés Cuadrado, a civil servant, a “person as God intended” who assumes that everything responds to a natural, hierarchical and immovable order. After an unfortunate confrontation with a co-worker, he is sanctioned and transferred to Equality, where everything is new to him. There he will have to catch up to be able to adapt to this new order of things. At that moment he sounds I am what I am.

I am what I am“It is a danceable and liberating theme of those that Guille Milkyway would have signed, a different record for those of us who know the music of Miguel Rivera in front of Maga but that has already permeated, together with the rest of the score, among film critics who consider the soundtrack one of the strengths of the film.

