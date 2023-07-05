TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 / Deviation of trajectory and elbow: van der Poel downgraded

Mathieu Van der Poel was demoted in the evening (Aso) Reading time: < 1 minutes

Chaotic last kilometres, chaotic sprint, but certainly no one expected the Var to frustrate the most beautiful technical gesture of the day in the evening. But so be it. After reviewing the images of the final race, the jury decided to sanction Mathieu Van Der Poel and Phil Bauhaus for some improprieties committed in the thrilling finale on the Nogaro circuit. Van der Poel, who had led his partner Jasper Philipsen to success for the second day in a row, was therefore relegated to last position of the first group. His faults according to the jury? A deviation of trajectory and an elbow to an opponent (to be precise Biniam Girmay).

Also for the Dutch phenomenon a fine by 500 Swiss francs and 13 points less in the green jersey classification. As for Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious), maintains his position, but even loses 50 points and 30 seconds in the general standings. Guilty of intentional obstruction of an opponent 1,800 meters from the finish. For Søren Wærenskjold official warning for having misbehaved during the final sprint.

