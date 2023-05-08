Tourists fall into the sea in Hawaii listening to GPS | Info

Tourists in Hawaii fell into the sea after listening to the GPS on where to go.

Izvor: Twitter/printscreen/@CBSNews

A video showing it was published on social networks how tourists in Hawaii drove their car into the sea after following GPS instructions on which way to go.

There were two people in the car and they were immediately helped and the driver and passenger safely left the vehicle. The two men immediately came to the aid of the two women who were in the vehicle. However, the car was not saved.

The vehicle was completely halved very quickly. “I’m pretty sure that shouldn’t have happened“, said the girl who was filming the whole situation. She later explained in the police report that the crew of the sailboat witnessed the car run directly into the port next to them, writes Blic. “The scene was amazing, we were all wondering what was going on! The passengers were tourists trying to find a tour company in the harbor and were following GPS directions, when they took a wrong turn into the watershe said.

Two tourists in Hawaii mistakenly followed a GPS route straight into a harbor, and remained stuck while water poured in their car — until a sailboat crew rescued them.pic.twitter.com/g7QG0VNcRE — CBS News (@CBSNews)May 3, 2023

Numerous users of the social network commented on the situation. “Are they looking through the windshield, what will I not see in today’s world?”, “So, when you see water, you don’t stop, but continue to enter with everything by car, I don’t understand?”, “It was an expensive vacation,” they wrote. some.

(WORLD)