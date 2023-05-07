Home » Tragedy at the Terrasini Marathon, a Palermitan runner dies
Tragedy at the Terrasini Marathon, a Palermitan runner dies

Tragedy at the Terrasini Marathon, a Palermitan runner dies

by palermotoday.it – ​​35 seconds ago

It was supposed to be a sports festival, it turned into a tragedy. A 62-year-old runner from Palermo, Angelo Falletta, died today during the Terrasini marathon. The man crashed immediately after the start of the race, in…

