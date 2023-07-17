Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Four, Including Pregnant Woman, in Escondido

Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives, Including a Pregnant Woman, in Escondido Community

In a devastating incident that occurred on Sunday, four individuals lost their lives, including a pregnant woman, in a fatal accident in the Escondido community of Baní. The victims have been identified as César Eliezer Espinosa, Sandra Agustina Geraldo Figueroa, and Madre Dominga Reyes Figueroa, who were all passengers in a Honda Accord driven by Eliezer Espinosa.

The fourth victim, an unidentified pregnant woman who was 26 weeks along, tragically passed away while attempting to cross the street. The incident unfolded when the driver of the vehicle, Espinosa, collided with a power line pole. Eyewitness accounts suggest that he swerved to avoid hitting a Haitian woman who was also attempting to cross the road on foot.

Authorities have revealed that Espinosa was the son of Mother Dominga, while Agustina and Madre were sisters. As the investigation continues, it has been discovered that Mother Dominga held the position of vice mayor in Vicente Noble, although the exact dates of her tenure remain unclear.

This heart-wrenching accident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers on our roads and the devastating consequences that can befall innocent individuals. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy.

In related news, a separate car crash in Santiago recently resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

