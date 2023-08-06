Transfiguration of the Divine Savior: Basilica and Cathedral Prepare for August Festivities

Title: Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Metropolitan Cathedral Prepare for Transfiguration Procession

Subtitle: Collaborators of the Cofradía Divino Salvador del Mundo give final touches for August festivities

San Salvador, [Date] – The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Metropolitan Cathedral are gearing up to perform the Transfiguration of the Divine Savior of the World, as part of the August festivities that honor him. The procession, set to take place on August 5, will be accompanied by an array of symbolic elements, including flowers, angels, seraphim, the Eternal Father, and the Trinity.

Months of meticulous planning and preparation have gone into the realization of this procession. The process began in July, with the assembly of the structure and placement of the angels that accompany the Divine Savior of the World and the Heavenly Court. The creation of intricately designed clouds, among other details, has also been undertaken. All the hard work has been taking place at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Minor Basilica, located in the heart of San Salvador.

Meeting the deadline for the August 5 procession has required the dedication of 12 to 15 collaborators, who have selflessly donated their time and made personal sacrifices, including being away from their families. “It’s rewarding to know that I have contributed to something meaningful. In my case, it carries a special significance as my grandmother passed away on August 6, 2019. The Divine Savior called her to his presence,” shared 18-year-old Angel Arguella, one of the collaborators.

The final touches are currently being put in place, with the focus now on the placement of flowers. Various types of flowers sourced from Ecuador, Colombia, Guatemala, and locally are being used in the procession. These include dragon, lilies, roses, foliage, eucalyptus, and ivy, adorned in colors like orange, salmon, and tender pink, as described by Salvador Belloso, in charge of the decorations.

All the costs associated with the procession are being covered by the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Salvador, with the generous support of the collaborators, who are contributing in any way they can, ensuring the event’s success.

The procession is scheduled to commence at 3:30 pm tomorrow, starting from the Sacred Heart of Jesus Basilica and heading towards the Metropolitan Cathedral, where the Transfiguration of Jesus will take place. The structures for the Divine Savior of the World have already been erected in the Metropolitan Cathedral, attracting locals and tourists alike as one of the most significant festivals in the capital city.

As the community eagerly awaits this momentous procession, the dedication of the collaborators shines through, reminding us of the faith, devotion, and unity that come together in such celebrations.

