Tropical nights and supercell storms await Serbia Info

Meteorologist Ivan Ristić said that tropical temperatures await us in the coming period, but also the danger of supercell storms. According to him, they have the power of an ATOMIC BOMB!

The buildings and houses in Vrbas look like they were bombed, not a city with thunder showers. Apocalyptic footage spread through the media and social networks, and meteorologist Ivan Ristic stated that these supercell storms have the power of an atomic bomb.

“Globally, this heat wave will last until July 26, when clouds, rain and refreshment will arrive. It will be hot for almost ten days. When it comes to these supercell storms, as soon as some fresh air enters the Pannonian plain after hot days, we should expect the appearance of these storms. They are created by cooler air coming in on the ground floor, and in the meantime there was a lot of warm air there. It begins to rise and the warmer it is, the greater the chance of a stronger storm. And those cloud tops that arise from that warm air can be up to 15 kilometers. It’s that energy… We can’t do anything about it, not even hail protection. The power of the atomic bomb, we can’t do anything about it“, says Ristić.

According to him, we are entering the second peak of the heat wave. He named it “Chiron” and the second pick brings us tropical nights.

“A new heat wave peak has begun. He was called Charon, previously he was Lucifer – the core, who sent Kerber. Today and until Wednesday very warm and steamy. Temperatures will be between 35 and 40 degrees. The good news is that it is not expected to exceed 40. A little fresher air is coming on Wednesday and that means danger. Then those supercell storms can be expected again in the area of ​​Vojvodina. Most likely, the rain will reach Belgrade during the night. On Thursday, it will be much fresher, temperatures will reach 32 degrees. Tropical days and tropical nights await us next week, which means that the overnight temperature does not drop below 20 degrees. Not even on Zlatibor. The biggest problems will be in the south of the country, there will be a huge drought and we need to take care and warn about firesRistić added.

