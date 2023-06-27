Home » Trump, published the audio in which he says: “I have with me secret documents on Iran”
Trump, published the audio in which he says: "I have with me secret documents on Iran"

Trump, published the audio in which he says: "I have with me secret documents on Iran"

In July 2021 the former US president, Donald Trump, was discussing with some people the classified documents of the Pentagon, top secret news concerning Iran. The two-minute audio was published by CNN and the New York Times and documents a conversation between the tycoon and some people, including a woman on his staff, which the tycoon has always denied. The recording is evidence of Trump’s unorthodox handling of Pentagon files.

“These are the documents,” he says in the audio as he discusses the Pentagon’s attack plans. And he adds that “they are highly confidential”, confirming that he was aware of the delicacy of the documents that he had taken away from the White House at the end of his mandate. “Hillary (Clinton, ed)-says the woman on staff-she would have printed everything”.

“No – replies Trump, unleashing laughter – he would have sent them to Anthony Weiner”, that is, a former Democratic member of Congress. A few days ago, in an interview with Fox News, the former president had denied that the files he had taken away from the White House included any linked to Iran and had denied having spoken of sensitive documents during the meeting in his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. “I didn’t have any important documents – he said – there was nothing confidential. They were just clippings from newspapers, magazines and articles”.

