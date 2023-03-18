“Illegal leaks from the corrupt Manhattan attorney’s office indicate that the former US president will be arrested on Tuesday next week. Let’s rally, take back our country.” Donald Trump says it on his social Truth.

Donald Trump will hand himself over to the authorities without complications if he is indicted. This was stated by the former president’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, speaking with some American media. According to rumors, the tycoon could be indicted next week, perhaps Tuesday as Trump himself wrote in Truth, for the alleged payment of $ 130,000 to former porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about their past relationship.

