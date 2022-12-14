Turkish President to visit Turkmenistan to focus on natural gas cooperation

CCTV news client reported that on the 13th local time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set off to visit Turkmenistan and will attend the summit of the leaders of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey. Before the trip, Erdogan said that he expected Turkmenistan’s natural gas to be transported to Turkey through the Caspian Sea.

Turkey and Turkmenistan signed a natural gas purchase agreement in 1999, and Turkey imports 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan every year. In July, a project to transport Turkmenistan gas to Europe via Turkey was put on the agenda. Experts say that the project will help solve Europe’s energy crisis, and Turkey will benefit greatly in the process.

Turkey is currently cooperating with Russia to plan to build Europe’s largest natural gas hub in Thrace. According to analysts, Turkmenistan has the fourth largest natural gas reserves in the world, and strengthening cooperation between Turkey and Turkmenistan in the energy field will help further promote the progress of the Turkish natural gas hub project.