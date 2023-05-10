Home » Twitter: Musk announces the arrival of audio and video calls
Twitter: Musk announces the arrival of audio and video calls

Soon on Twitter you will be able to make audio and video calls. Elon Musk announced it. “Voice and video chats from your account to anyone on this platform will soon arrive,” said the number one of the social network in a post. “So-he added-you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

Twitter’s messaging feature would compete with a number of free services such as Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp. And it is precisely the latter that the owner of Tesla and Space X defined in another post as “unreliable”.

