Tyler Dorsey was fired in America and European clubs have a few days to try to sign him.

Source: MN PRESS

Former Olympiakos ace and Greek national team member Tyler Dorsey is a free agent after parting ways with Dallas. He joined the Mavericks this season, played for their development team, and on Saturday it was confirmed that he is free to choose a new team. That news will certainly cause huge attention in the Euroleague, because Dorsi left an excellent impression in the Olympiakos jersey last season, was one of the best shooters in Europe and now has the right to play for any team in the strongest continental competition.

When he was fired in December, it was speculated that he could join several Euroleague clubs, and over time they became the main favorites for his signature. Olympiakos, Fenerbahce and Monaco “jumped out”., who allegedly offered him a rich contract. Now the teams will have a little time to react, because the deadline for registration of players in the Euroleague expires on March 1.

This season, Dorsey tried to impose himself in the Lakers, with whom he trained, but in the end he was left without a chance in America. Last season, he scored 12.8 points per match in the Euroleague and was one of the key players of Olympiakos on the way to the Final Four in Belgrade. The great shooter was born in 1996 in Pasadena, is 193 centimeters tall and played for Atlanta, Memphis, Maccabi and Olympiakos, who would be happy to welcome him back to Piraeus.