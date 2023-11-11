Udinese-Atalanta / The probable lineups: here are the coaches’ choices

Here are the probable lineups in view of tomorrow afternoon’s match between Gabriele Cioffi’s Udinese and Gianpiero Gasperini’s Atalanta

The championship match between Gabriele Cioffi and Gianpiero Gasperini is rapidly approaching. The team wants to confirm the great performance at San Siro and knows that it can do it at home against another big team in our championship. Here you are probable lineups ahead of the championship match that will be played at the BluEnergy Stadium.

Udinese (3-5-2): Framework Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Jake Jewelry, Thomas Christensen; Festy Ebosele, Lazar Samardzic, Wallace, Martin Payero, Jordan Zemura; Robert Perry; Isaac Success. Coach: Gabriele Cioffi

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): John Musso; Marten De Roon, Berat Djimsiti, Sead Kolasinac; Hans Hates, Teun Koopmeiners, Ederson, Davide Zappacosta; Mario Pasalic; Gianluca Scamacca, Ademola Lookman. Coach: Gianpiero Gasperini

