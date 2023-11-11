Home » Udinese-Atalanta / The probable lineups: here are the coaches’ choices
World

Udinese-Atalanta / The probable lineups: here are the coaches’ choices

by admin
Udinese-Atalanta / The probable lineups: here are the coaches’ choices

Here are the probable lineups in view of tomorrow afternoon’s match between Gabriele Cioffi’s Udinese and Gianpiero Gasperini’s Atalanta

The championship match between Gabriele Cioffi and Gianpiero Gasperini is rapidly approaching. The team wants to confirm the great performance at San Siro and knows that it can do it at home against another big team in our championship. Here you are probable lineups ahead of the championship match that will be played at the BluEnergy Stadium.

Udinese (3-5-2): Framework Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Jake Jewelry, Thomas Christensen; Festy Ebosele, Lazar Samardzic, Wallace, Martin Payero, Jordan Zemura; Robert Perry; Isaac Success. Coach: Gabriele Cioffi

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): John Musso; Marten De Roon, Berat Djimsiti, Sead Kolasinac; Hans Hates, Teun Koopmeiners, Ederson, Davide Zappacosta; Mario Pasalic; Gianluca Scamacca, Ademola Lookman. Coach: Gianpiero Gasperini

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

November 11 – 5.49pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Losing its appeal in the US, Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay 2.1 billion dollars for its carcinogenic talc

You may also like

Iran’s President Raisi attends major summit in Saudi...

Operator attack offers towards the stop: for and...

Dear diary: Ode to writing – Zone 11

Attorney General Reveals Details of Operation Leading to...

A volcanic eruption is expected in Iceland

Buying guide 2023 classic focal length projectors

Su navegador web no es compatible con ciertos...

Portugal, farewell gift from Costa’s resigning government. The...

Đina Džinović showed the interior of the 2...

Glitch in China Southern Airlines’ App Offers Tickets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy