Udinese – Beto is back and going to Rome to climb the standings / Review

Portuguese centre-forward Beto he has finally returned to training in a group in view of the last matches of this championship. Mister Sottil has had to do without several important players in the last period and among these there was certainly also the striker of the team. The latest on upcoming league matches.
It will be there this Sunday a really interesting game against a team that is not experiencing a great period of form: Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. A team that has a great desire to conquer a placement in the Champions League, but that definitely needs to give a clear turn. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<
© breaking latest news