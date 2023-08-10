Udinese-Catanzaro / Sottil: “The team did an excellent preparation”

Sottil rounded out the first conference of his season. Tomorrow they will play against Catanzaro of coach Vivarini. Here are the statements

Today it took place the first conference of the season for the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil. Tomorrow we will take the field and we will have to face it against the Calabrian team of Catanzaro. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately with the words of the Juventus coach. Opinions both on the next meeting and the first of the year of a certain weight and above all on the change of team of the footballer of the moment: Lazar Samardzic.

“We have worked hard to make us ready for the first meeting of this season”. The coach then continued: “During the whole training camp we worked very well and also very hard. To date, there are still some mechanisms to improve. All in all, however, I must admit that we are at a really good point”. After the words on the team in general, he was also not lacking a comment on the younger ones ei neoarrivati: “The latest signings are from very good guys. Not only did they bring quality, but also a breath of optimism. For the most part they are interesting guys, in recent weeks they’ve also been helped by the veterans to be able to approach the team better”. As previously mentioned, there was also a small comment on the transfer market. Here is the thought on the deal that led Samardzic to put on the black and blue jacket and Fabbian to do the reverse.

Lazar Samardzic and Giovanni Fabbian

“All the profiles that arrive at Udinese they have important characteristics Fabbian is completely different from Lazar Samardzic, but I’m sure he’ll give us a big hand”. Honey words also for the Italian midfielder who starting tomorrow will have a very important legacy on his shoulders. You can’t even joke a second, given that the match against Catanzaro will already be fundamental for the continuation of the season.Changing the subject quickly, don’t miss all the latest on the deal of the moment. The video of Lazar Samardzic’s medical visits <<

