Home » Udinese-Catanzaro / Sottil: “The team did an excellent preparation”
World

Udinese-Catanzaro / Sottil: “The team did an excellent preparation”

by admin
Udinese-Catanzaro / Sottil: “The team did an excellent preparation”

Sottil rounded out the first conference of his season. Tomorrow they will play against Catanzaro of coach Vivarini. Here are the statements

Today it took place the first conference of the season for the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil. Tomorrow we will take the field and we will have to face it against the Calabrian team of Catanzaro. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately with the words of the Juventus coach. Opinions both on the next meeting and the first of the year of a certain weight and above all on the change of team of the footballer of the moment: Lazar Samardzic.

We have worked hard to make us ready for the first meeting of this season”. The coach then continued: “During the whole training camp we worked very well and also very hard. To date, there are still some mechanisms to improve. All in all, however, I must admit that we are at a really good point”. After the words on the team in general, he was also not lacking a comment on the younger ones ei neoarrivati: “The latest signings are from very good guys. Not only did they bring quality, but also a breath of optimism. For the most part they are interesting guys, in recent weeks they’ve also been helped by the veterans to be able to approach the team better”. As previously mentioned, there was also a small comment on the transfer market. Here is the thought on the deal that led Samardzic to put on the black and blue jacket and Fabbian to do the reverse.

See also  South Korea's first same-sex marriage bill

Lazar Samardzic and Giovanni Fabbian

All the profiles that arrive at Udinese they have important characteristics Fabbian is completely different from Lazar Samardzic, but I’m sure he’ll give us a big hand”. Honey words also for the Italian midfielder who starting tomorrow will have a very important legacy on his shoulders. You can’t even joke a second, given that the match against Catanzaro will already be fundamental for the continuation of the season.Changing the subject quickly, don’t miss all the latest on the deal of the moment. The video of Lazar Samardzic’s medical visits <<

10th August – 3.40pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Thunder, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Water shut off Belgrade Friday August 11, 2023...

Nemanja Nedović left the Serbian national team and...

Very strong wind in Turkey, a man flies...

Challenge Burundi-Kenya at the 30th Acsi City of...

A boat carrying more than 50 people of...

Alphorria Summer 2024 – MONDO MODA

Ecuador, that of Villavicencio is a typically mafia...

Rediscovered 16th-Century Fresco Reveals Parrot Garden in Vatican...

Udinese-Catanzaro / Mr. Sottil’s squad: Nehuen Perez out

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy