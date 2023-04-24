Udinese – Finally a quiet Monday / The press review

Finally Udinese can celebrate after last day’s big win. The difficult moment seems to have passed and yesterday afternoon’s performance can only confirm a recovery. It must also be said that it was very difficult to do worse than what was shown at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

If the Bianconeri always played as they did during this first half, they would be a club of the highest level, just as demonstrated in the first days of this championship. To date, unfortunately this is not the case yet and several details are still missing to reach a decidedly high level. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<