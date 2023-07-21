Udinese – From Becao’s farewell to the search for the new centre-back / The day

The Juventus team knows that they will have to do without a very interesting player like Rodrigo Becao. Here are all the latest on the defender

The bianconeri continue to work tirelessly on the transfer market. Only in the last few hours has the transfer of the central defender arrivedRodrigo Becao who signed a two-year contract with Fenerbache. News that causes a sensation, but not too much given that the defender himself had claimed to try a new adventure regardless of the expiry of his contract with the Juventus club. The call came and in fact Rodrigo jumped at it. The merits must also be made to the Turks who managed to overcome the competition from their opponents thanks to a large offer to the footballer of almost two million net per season, 1.8 to be precise. Now we can do nothing but go and see the possible replacements for him.

The first footballer to have been put under observation was Ethan Ampadu. The Welsh talent, however, has said he wants to embark on a new path in these hours with Leeds. The contract has been signed and consequently also the opportunity for the black and white people to look for a new assault with Chelsea. Skipped this negotiation we can’t do anything but go back to talking about another footballer who comes from Russia and is a real colossus from all points of view.

The new defender

—

The last name on the list is that of Saba Sazonov. The player at Dynamo Kiev has a great desire to make a difference. Above all, we are talking about a centre-back who wants to show off with the Friuli Venezia Giulia club or rather in one of the top leagues in all of Europe. To date there is still no news, but Udinese will certainly try in every way to close for this talent who would really benefit the former Ascoli coach Andrea Sottil. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the market. Pereyra’s new team <<

July 21, 2023 (change July 21, 2023 | 18:34)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

