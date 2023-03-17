Overseas they are sure that the Friulians and Fiorentina are on the trail of Érik Lira, a 22-year-old midfielder who plays in Liga Mexicana

Udinese he is preparing for the next league match against the Rossoneri, fresh from qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but with no wins from two league games. Pioli’s team, after the draw with Salernitana, certainly intends to win away again. Even the bianconeri, however, want to return to savor success in front of their fans, given that in the last 9 home games no victory has ever arrived. Meanwhile, however, the director Marino is working to build the squad of the future. Here is the latest idea that tickles the imagination of Friulian society.

With Nuytinck now sure of the farewell at the end of the season and with the various sirens that concern Becao, Udinese continues to look for pawns for the backlog to be included in next season’s squad. A delicate department, given that in recent seasons he has built the fortunes of the Juventus team. The black and white club’s radars stopped on the Mexican defender Plum Lira22 years old, also finished in the sights of Fiorentina.

The profile — The player has a contract with the Mexicans until December 31, 2025 and a rating of approx 4 million euros. Right foot, 1 meter 72 tall, Lira he can also adapt as a midfield half and has scored so far in the league of Closure 8 appearances for a total of 710′ played. The Mexican colony in A league could be enriched, after Ochoa, Lozano and Vasquez, with a new name. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss another midfielder’s statement. Here are Samardzic’s words << See also The Copenhagen Institute is 100 years old, and the quantum world is still foggy

March 16, 2023

