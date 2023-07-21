Home » Udinese Market – Ianesi is a new Pontedera player
Midfielder Ianesi moves to the Tuscan club Pontedera on a permanent basis. Do not miss all the latest in view of the next meetings

The team of Pozzo family definitively sells a talent from his Primavera, we are talking about Yanesi. The footballer is ready afsign his contract for Pontedera in the next few hours. The negotiation was instantaneous and concluded in a very short time. We recall that the footballer has already played with the team that plays in Group B of the Lega Pro. Just in the second part of this season, he convinced all the insiders and in this way it was possible to conclude the negotiation without major problems. Now we will see if he will be able to show off and officially start a climb that could take him up to the top flight of Italian football, given that the qualities are there. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Becao is gone. Here is the substitute <<

