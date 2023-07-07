Udinese market – Shepherd boy non-stop: “The neroazzurri like Pereyra”

The agent of the Argentine footballer does not stop and continues to look for a new destination for his client. The latest on the midfielder

Day after day, the news on the Argentine footballer follows one another Roberto Pereyra. Last night his agent thought about it (in the first person) to put meat on the embers that had already been burning for some time. Federico Pastorello said that: “Pereyra is a player that the neroazzurri like a lot for his tactical flexibility. It is certainly no secret that today he is one of the options in that specific role”. This is certainly news that will not please Juventus fans, given that day after day they see the chance of permanence for the one who until a few days ago was the captain of the team getting further and further away.

Right now the Tucu is without clubs and above all the neroazzurri are interested, but at the moment they have no need to close and want to wait for further developments on the market. The Argentine, unlike the words of his agent, is not a real priority, given that the Milanese club intends to rejuvenate its team and consequently will hardly opt for the 33-year-old. At this instant the situation is even more complex because time is ticking and the idea is that Udinese is giving too many chances to a footballer who no longer has his head in Udine.

The possible solutions

—

There are currently two possible solutions. The first will allow the team black and white to have the captain at least for another season with a renewal at 2.2 million euros per season. The second, however, would lead “El Tucu” to wear the black and blue club shirt. Only with the passage of time will we be able to have news, even if time is starting to run out given that in less than a week the training camps for all the clubs in our league will begin. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The director of the Milan team Piero Ausilio had his say on Lazar Samardzic. Here are the statements

