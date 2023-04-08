Home World Udinese-Monza / Walace speaks: “Today we have to find the performance again”
Udinese-Monza / Walace speaks: “Today we have to find the performance again”

Udinese-Monza / Walace speaks: “Today we have to find the performance again”

The midfielder had his say in view of the championship match between Udinese and Monza which will start in a few minutes

The green and gold midfielder Walace he had his say before the match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Palladino’s Monza. There is talk of a challenge that is not simple and that will see two teams face off who want to be protagonists in the immediate future. European qualification is distant, but not unattainable and for this reason only one result counts today: victory. To be able to bring home the three points, everyone will need a perfect match, also given the numerous absences. Let’s not waste any more time and go read on the statements of the Brazilian footballer minutes before kick-off.

A few days after his birthday, the Juventus midfielder would like to give himself a goal: “Certainly scoring a goal today would be great, but the important thing is that the team win this game. I irreplaceable? I’m pleased to hear these words from the fans, but I think we have players in the squad who can play in my role and do well.” Walace expressed his confidence ahead of kick-off. It’s absolutely not a problem for him to have to adapt, especially in a context like this and indeed he’s ready to take to the playing field and make a difference. He didn’t just talk about the position he will have to fill this afternoon, but also about the standings and above all about the many expectations reserved for this meeting.

Concentration problems

“The last match didn’t go well, today we have to find performance. Monza has quality and important players. We must be very careful and always maintain high concentration. – concludes the midfielder. These are the statements shortly before the kick-off of the match between Udinese and Monza. Don’t miss the latest on all the decisions made by coach Andrea Sottil. There are several surprises just a few minutes after the kick-off. Here are the official formations and the choices of Palladino as well as the coach mentioned above. Isaac Success is back as owner <<

April 8, 2023 (change April 8, 2023 | 11:51 am)

