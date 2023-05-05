Udinese-Naples / Focus on the best: killer insertions by Lovric

Here’s the focus on the best player on the pitch this afternoon, we’re talking about Sandi Lovric. The midfielder wants to make a difference

One of the aired last night most important challenges throughout the black and white season. Udinese fought on an equal footing with the club which at the end of the match was crowned Italian Champion. Above all in the first fraction, all the quality of the Friuli Venezia Giulia team was revealed. The team coached by Andrea Sottil put all their opponents in serious difficulty and in the end takes home a deserved point. Of the many who did really well, there’s one that was astounding, let’s go see who we’re talking about. Here you are the focus on the best footballer on the field last night.

The protagonist of the article is Password Lovric. When he arrived this summer from Lugano there were expectations, but this year they have been completely turned upside down. The footballer is showing himself to be solid in all phases of the pitch, becoming one of the fundamental players for the black and whites too. Of him I his entries I’m a real one thorn in the side of opposing players and in fact hardly anyone can stop them. Yesterday too, with a precise touch that slipped the ball under the top corner, he managed to give the team the lead. Meret was unable to do anything, but not just that shot to get into the hearts of the Friulian fans.

Quantity and quality — See also In Turkey, the opposition will support a single presidential candidate A real mastiff. From the very first minutes he attacked all the players in the opposing midfield and until the intensity of the match subsided he was the real factor in the match. Surely in view of the next few seasons, a lot is expected from Sandi. Furthermore, in these last five games, he could continue to make a difference with his plays. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the Scudetto match. Here are the marks assigned to the players. The report cards of Udinese and Naples <<

