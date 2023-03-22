Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. Andrea Sottil’s team wants to be the protagonist and make a difference to try to crown a real dream, that of a European placing….

Udinese continue to work in view of the next championship matches. Andrea Sottil’s team wants to be a protagonist and make a difference in trying to crown a real dream, that of a European placing. To be able to do this, you need a team that goes to a thousand and above all the support of its fans. In the last few hours, a study has been carried out that seeks to quantify i tifosi within our country and more especially in our league. It wasn’t easy for all the Stage Up data analysts to come to a conclusion, but in the end the results are without a doubt nothing short of surprising. Let’s analyze it specifically all results.

The most popular team within our country they still remain the black and whites by Max Allegri. The history of the Turin club and above all the ease with which it wins in the national field, seems to continue to prevail over the two Milanese ones. Just in second and third place we find both Pioli’s Rossoneri and Inzaghi’s Neroazzurri. Two teams that have written the history of our football and logically have an important place in this special classification. To find Udinesewe have to go down to at square number 14. Juventus fans are registered at around 180,000, but they occupy a first position in a special ranking. See also Climate change: 6 unexpected ways to save the planet-BBC News

Here is the first place — The Juventus supporters are the ones that have grown the most during the last season. If we make a comparison, we can notice well a 17% more of fans since the last recorded calculation. This can only be a source of pride for the company managed by the Pozzos who are bringing more and more fans to this incredible club. Quickly changing the subject, let’s focus on the next championship match for the Juventus team. The latest on Thiago Motta’s Bologna <<

March 22 – 09:27

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

