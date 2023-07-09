Udinese News | Two former Bianconeri at Cagliari: that’s who it is

Ranieri’s rossoblùs, back in Serie A, place two goals on entry: these are two players who wore the Friulian shirt

The rossoblùs, after only one year in the cadetteria, are back in Serie A. Ranieri’s team is very active on the market and has in fact already placed two shots that closely concern the Friulian environment. In fact, these are two players who have worn the black and white jersey over the years.

The first purchase is Jakub Jankto. The former Udinese and Sampdoria midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the Cagliari. She revealed it Gianluca DiMarzio who disclosed other details of the negotiation to Sky: the 1996-born player has signed a two-year contract, with the option of extending for a further year in favor of the club, for a salary of 1 million euros a year. In the Sardinian team the midfielder finds coach Claudio Ranieri, who wanted him mindful of his experience in the Dorians.

Surprise return

Another return to Serie A in sight. Indeed, for Simone Scuffet in Cagliari it is now almost done. Only a few details are missing for the announcement of his transfer from Cluj to the rossoblùs. At the moment the parties are working to settle the tax issue, in particular as regards the application of the growth decree. The twenty-seven year old from Friuli is very close to joining Claudio Ranieri in Sardinia and starting again from Serie A after years spent abroad, with APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus, and even earlier Kasimpasa, in Türkiye”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Official the arrival of Lorenzo Lucca: here are his strengths

