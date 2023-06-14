Udinese – Official: Igor Bubnjic is the new Primavera coach

The former footballer is officially the new Primavera coach. Here are all the details on the coach who will try to lead Udinese to Serie A

Now it’s official: Igor Bubnjic will be the new Primavera coach ahead of next season. After the relegation obtained by coach Jari Sturm in his first year in Primavera 1, the change of coach has arrived. The task of the Croatian who also wore the Udinese shirt as a footballer will be to immediately bring the team back to the top flight of youth football Italian. A task that will not be easy to complete, but we know very well that the management will be able to provide the right players to be able to attempt this rapid recovery. Let’s take a look at all the steps that led Igor to coach Udinese Primavera.

After experience in Italian football with the Udinese shirt (where he collected 16 appearances) and those of Carpi and Brescia. Igor continued his career between Malta and the Croatian minor leagues. The idea of ​​hanging up one’s boots lasted for more than a few seasons. Until the final choice was made in July 2022. Now it has begun his new coaching career and during the last year he was the coach of the Istra under 19 team. Team that plays in the first category of Croatian football. After doing well with the young people of his country, he is now ready for a calling that cannot be missed.

Company statement — "Udinese Calcio announces that he has entrusted the technical guidance of the Primavera formation to Igor Bubnjic who has signed a contract until 30 June 2024. For the former Croatian defender, this is a return to Juventus after his experience as a player from 2013 to 2018. part of the whole club welcome back to Igor and best wishes for a good job". Quickly changing the subject, do not miss all the updates on the incoming and outgoing transfer market. Arslan signs for his new club <<

