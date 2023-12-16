Udinese-Sassuolo | The probables: Pereyra with Lucca, Dionisi finds Berardi

The Bianconeri coach with doubts in defense. In attack, however, he still focuses on the tandem seen at S. Siro. The neroverdi also find Boloca again

Salvation points up for grabs for Udinese at the BluEnergy Stadium and Cioffi will have to line up his team without having Joao Ferreira, disqualified. There is an advantage to replace him Kristensencon Silvestri in goal and the couple Nehuen Perez-Kabasele to complete the trio in front of the goalkeeper. On the flanks Ebosele e Zemura. In the middle of the field Payero,Walace e Samardzic. In front, the attacking pair consists of Pereyra and Lucca. Success, in fact, is not yet at the top and therefore a new chance looms for the former Ajax.

The neroverdi must move away from the relegation zone, now only three points away. For the match at the Bluenergy Stadium Alessio Dionisi will have Domenico Berardi and Daniel Boloca back at his disposal, both returning from suspension, while he loses Ruan Tressoldi (suspended) and Vina (injured). However, the formation does not change: 4-2-3-1. Consigli in goal, while the four-man defense will be made up of Toljian, Erlic, Ferrari and Pedersen. Boloca returns to the midfield alongside Matheus Henrique, while in the midfield Berardi on the right, Lauriente on the left and Thorstvedt in the center who will act behind Pinamonti.

UDINESE (3-5-1-1):Silvestri; Perez, Kabazel, Christensen; Ebosele, Samardzic, Walace, Payero, Zemura; Pereyra; Lucca. All. Cioffi

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Council; Toljian, Erlic, Ferrari, Pedersen; Boloca, M. Henrique; Berardi, Thorstvedt, Lauriente; Pinamonti All. Dionysis

December 16th – 12.30pm

