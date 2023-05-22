Udinese – The controversy does not subside / The Biancocelesti provoke Marino

The biancoceleste team does not have no intention of placating the controversy unleashed yesterday evening after the victory obtained at the Dacia Arena against Udinese. Andrea Sottil’s team gave everything on the field, but in the end the defeat came due to a rather dubious episode. Thirty minutes from the end there is a contact in the middle of the penalty area between Adam Masina and Ciro Immobile. The referee points to the spot, but does not go to review the VAR evaluating that action as a situation to be evaluated only on the field. What triggers this decision is truly incredible, given that it comes down directly at the end of the game Marine in conference. The director expresses all his disappointment both on the conduct and on some episodes that occurred at the end of the first fraction. The words go around the web and the response of the eaglets is not long in coming. that’s how the club coached by Sarri had its say about what happened on the field.