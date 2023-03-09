9
Udinese continues to work tirelessly on the field of Bruseschi in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference and to be prepared this Saturday for a match that won’t be easy for any reason in the world.
Saturday afternoon we will take to the playing field to face a well-built team like Empoli by Paolo Zanetti. A team that plays good football and also in the standings lives in a situation of total tranquillity. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start immediately with the press review <<
