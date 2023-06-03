Udinese – Tomorrow night’s probable / Coach Allegri and Sottil’s choices

Tomorrow we take the field for the last match of this championship. Udinese will have to get busy for a match of the highest level against an important team like the Vecchia Signora led by coach Max Allegri. A difficult challenge awaits and in which it will be necessary to give everything to be able to bring home at least one point. The team of Friuli Venezia Giulia will be completely changed due to the many injuries and some disqualifications. Let’s see in detail what the starting lineup could be and the (almost forced) choices by coach Andrea Sottil. Let’s not waste any more time and immediately see the twenty-two who will battle it out at 9pm on the Dacia Arena field.