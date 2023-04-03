Home World Udinese – We need to reverse course / The review of the day after the defeat
World

by admin
Udinese he comes out with his tail between his legs after yesterday afternoon’s match against Bologna. A challenge from which much more was certainly expected, but which actually came at a really difficult time for Andrea Sottil’s team. Without four top players it was difficult to be able to do much more.

Now all we can do is try to reverse course as soon as possible. Surely it is not easy to be able to put the next opponents in difficulty, but with a full squad we know that this team can not be afraid of anyone. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

