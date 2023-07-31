Home » Ukraine, Kiev drone strikes Bryansk police station on Russian territory – TV Courier
World

Ukraine, Kiev drone strikes Bryansk police station on Russian territory – TV Courier

by admin
Ukraine, Kiev drone strikes Bryansk police station on Russian territory – TV Courier

(LaPresse) A drone of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a Russian police office in the Trubchevsky district of the Bryansk region. The governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, writes on Telegram. There were no casualties. There is damage to the roof and windows, ”he says. Explosions were heard on Monday morning in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (LaPresse)

July 31, 2023 – Updated July 31, 2023, 09:53 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Macron pays tribute to Manouchian's partisans, among them many Italian anti-fascists

You may also like

eyes to the sky, tonight the Sturgeon Supermoon...

Navigating the Winds: Strengthening China-Latin America Cooperation in...

The Green Room “Shock Waves” (2023)

Ukraine, latest news. Moscow: Kiev drone against police...

In Beijing, thousands of people were evacuated due...

Son of Colombian President Arrested for Money Laundering...

Transparencies, the man of stunts dies: he fell...

Pope Francis Entrusts World Youth Day to the...

Iran, furious and cruel repression against women and...

Trump, $40 million in legal fees. And many...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy