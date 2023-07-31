Ukraine, Kiev drone strikes Bryansk police station on Russian territory – TV Courier

(LaPresse) A drone of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a Russian police office in the Trubchevsky district of the Bryansk region. The governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, writes on Telegram. There were no casualties. There is damage to the roof and windows, ”he says. Explosions were heard on Monday morning in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (LaPresse)

July 31, 2023 – Updated July 31, 2023, 09:53 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

