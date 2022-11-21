Appeal by the IAEA: immediate stop of the raids in Zaporizhzhia. Germany offers Poland Patriot missile defense systems
Kiev, more than 8,300 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the war
Since the start of the Russian invasion, 8,311 civilians have been killed, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office.
Appeal by the IAEA: immediate stop of the raids in Zaporizhzhia
The IAEA calls for an immediate halt to the raids in the area of the Zaporizhzhia plant and renews the urgent appeal to Ukraine and Russia to find an agreement to implement a safety zone and nuclear protection.
Germany offers Poland Patriot missile defense systems
Germany is offering Patriot missile defense systems to Poland. This was stated by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht in an interview.
“We have offered Poland our help in defending its airspace with our Eurofighters and Patriot air defense systems,” writes the Rheinische Post quoting Lambrecht. Germany also intends to extend the deployment of Patriot batteries in Slovakia until 2023 “and maybe even longer,” said Lambrecht.