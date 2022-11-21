Home World Ukraine latest news. Kiev, more than 8,300 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the war
World

Ukraine latest news. Kiev, more than 8,300 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the war

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Kiev, more than 8,300 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the war

ServiceEuropa

Appeal by the IAEA: immediate stop of the raids in Zaporizhzhia. Germany offers Poland Patriot missile defense systems

Ukraine, IAEA alarm in Zaporizhzhia

  • Kiev, more than 8,300 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the war

    Since the start of the Russian invasion, 8,311 civilians have been killed, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office.

  • Appeal by the IAEA: immediate stop of the raids in Zaporizhzhia

    The IAEA calls for an immediate halt to the raids in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia plant and renews the urgent appeal to Ukraine and Russia to find an agreement to implement a safety zone and nuclear protection.

  • Germany offers Poland Patriot missile defense systems

    Germany is offering Patriot missile defense systems to Poland. This was stated by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht in an interview.
    “We have offered Poland our help in defending its airspace with our Eurofighters and Patriot air defense systems,” writes the Rheinische Post quoting Lambrecht. Germany also intends to extend the deployment of Patriot batteries in Slovakia until 2023 “and maybe even longer,” said Lambrecht.

See also  Who is António Guterres and why the UN has so far not played a real role in the Ukraine-Russia war

You may also like

Tokayev wins Kazakhstan presidential election with 82.45% of...

Earthquake, magnitude 5.4 off the coast of Crete

Musk said he would unblock Trump’s account Trump:...

“Central Video Night-Flower Young Keeps Enough” to “Warm...

Artemis 1 mission sends back first moon photo...

Analysis of today’s gold market conditions, gold operation...

Methanol Fundamentals Driven Weakly_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Iran, raid on Kurdish opposition groups in Iraqi...

2022 Qatar World Cup opening ceremony held –...

President Xi Jinping’s G20 Leaders’ Bali Summit Time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy