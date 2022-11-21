7:01

Germany offers Poland Patriot missile defense systems

Germany is offering Patriot missile defense systems to Poland. This was stated by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht in an interview.

“We have offered Poland our help in defending its airspace with our Eurofighters and Patriot air defense systems,” writes the Rheinische Post quoting Lambrecht. Germany also intends to extend the deployment of Patriot batteries in Slovakia until 2023 “and maybe even longer,” said Lambrecht.