Home » Ukraine latest news. Russian missiles on civilians: at least 23 dead. EU signs agreement on wheat with Eastern countries
World

Ukraine latest news. Russian missiles on civilians: at least 23 dead. EU signs agreement on wheat with Eastern countries

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Russian missiles on civilians: at least 23 dead. EU signs agreement on wheat with Eastern countries

Morawiecki hears from Dombrovskis on Ukrainian grain blockade

The Polish premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, had a telephone conversation today with the vice president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis to discuss the situation of the agricultural market and the ongoing negotiations regarding the import of wheat and other agricultural products from Ukraine. This was reported by Polish government sources. Representatives of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia are negotiating with the EU executive a solution to the crisis that erupted in recent weeks after the introduction of a ban on the import of wheat and other agricultural products from Ukraine into Poland, Hungary , Bulgaria and Slovakia, a unilateral action considered unacceptable by the Berlaymont Palace.

The parties are working on the introduction of a temporary ban on the import (but not on the transit) of certain agricultural products which will apply only to the 5 Member States concerned. According to what we learn, there are two points under discussion: the first concerns the products affected by the ban. The five states would like to add more to the already agreed list that includes wheat, corn, canola, seeds and sunflower oil. The five states also asked for the ban to apply until December, rather than June. The European Commission has proposed aid of 100 million in exchange for the lifting of the unilateral restrictions.

See also  New CGTN Radio podcast: How is China fighting the new crown epidemic? |New Crown Pneumonia_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Taylor Swift sang with an open wound |...

Snežana Đurišić is a strict mentor in Zvezda...

Barack Obama and Steven Spielberg exceptional tourists in...

The judgment against the serial sperm donor from...

the drama overwhelms Amici before the evening

Activision Acquisition: FTC Denies CEO Bobby Kotick’s CMA...

Amazon Music will broadcast Primavera Sound live

Afterimage (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One...

Palestine Action announces siege on Israeli weapons factory...

Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou shares the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy