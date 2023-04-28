Ukraine latest news. Russian missiles on civilians: at least 23 dead. EU signs agreement on wheat with Eastern countries

14:17

Morawiecki hears from Dombrovskis on Ukrainian grain blockade

The Polish premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, had a telephone conversation today with the vice president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis to discuss the situation of the agricultural market and the ongoing negotiations regarding the import of wheat and other agricultural products from Ukraine. This was reported by Polish government sources. Representatives of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia are negotiating with the EU executive a solution to the crisis that erupted in recent weeks after the introduction of a ban on the import of wheat and other agricultural products from Ukraine into Poland, Hungary , Bulgaria and Slovakia, a unilateral action considered unacceptable by the Berlaymont Palace.

The parties are working on the introduction of a temporary ban on the import (but not on the transit) of certain agricultural products which will apply only to the 5 Member States concerned. According to what we learn, there are two points under discussion: the first concerns the products affected by the ban. The five states would like to add more to the already agreed list that includes wheat, corn, canola, seeds and sunflower oil. The five states also asked for the ban to apply until December, rather than June. The European Commission has proposed aid of 100 million in exchange for the lifting of the unilateral restrictions.