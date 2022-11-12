8:09

Aiea, serious damage to the Kharkiv nuclear research center





“Although the radiation levels were normal, the extent of the damage to this nuclear research facility is dramatic and shocking, even worse than expected.” This is what the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Debt), Rafael Mariano Grossi, at the end of a mission of nuclear safety experts to a nuclear research center in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, which was severely damaged by bombing. The inspection took place from 8 to 10 November at the Kharkiv institute of technology and the delegation also visited the Radon radioactive waste management plant which has remained intact.

“We had previously received information from Ukraine – Grossi explained – about the massive damage to the city’s nuclear research facility, but this was the first time we were able to see the facility in person ”. The IAEA reports that there has been no increase in radiation at the site despite damage to its infrastructure, cooling system and diesel generator building. The site suffered a hundred or so missile attacks and bombings during the first three weeks of the conflict and had been without electricity and water for more than a month.