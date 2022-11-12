US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the Ukrainians achieved a stunning victory in Kherson. Russian Senator Tsekov, a member of the International Affairs Committee of the Council of the Russian Federation, said that the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev will certainly take place, but the timing of their development depends on the position of Ukraine’s partners.
Kiev, Moscow could launch massive attack during G20
Russia could launch a massive missile strike against the Ukraine November 15-16, in the days of the G20 in Bali: “Moscow is very fond of symbolic dates and the summit is fully perceived in this paradigm”. This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian military Aeroanautica, quoted by UNIAN. “The Russians are building up forces,” Ignat said.
Kiev, resumption of negotiations with Moscow is not possible
L’ Ukraine he is not considering talks with Russia to end the war: Ukraine’s attorney general Andriy Kostin said in an interview with the BBC relaunched by Ukrinform. “I don’t think the question of resuming negotiations is possible,” he said firmly, adding that Russia must be held responsible for the war it has started. Kostin is trying to set up a special international tribunal and has reiterated the call for war reparations through the confiscation of Russian assets.
Aiea, serious damage to the Kharkiv nuclear research center
“Although the radiation levels were normal, the extent of the damage to this nuclear research facility is dramatic and shocking, even worse than expected.” This is what the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Debt), Rafael Mariano Grossi, at the end of a mission of nuclear safety experts to a nuclear research center in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, which was severely damaged by bombing. The inspection took place from 8 to 10 November at the Kharkiv institute of technology and the delegation also visited the Radon radioactive waste management plant which has remained intact.
“We had previously received information from Ukraine – Grossi explained – about the massive damage to the city’s nuclear research facility, but this was the first time we were able to see the facility in person ”. The IAEA reports that there has been no increase in radiation at the site despite damage to its infrastructure, cooling system and diesel generator building. The site suffered a hundred or so missile attacks and bombings during the first three weeks of the conflict and had been without electricity and water for more than a month.