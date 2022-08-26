Home World Ukraine, latest news. Zaporizhzhia, fear of a brief disconnection from the electricity grid. Dugina, Kiev disappointed by the Pope’s words
World

Ukraine, latest news. Zaporizhzhia, fear of a brief disconnection from the electricity grid. Dugina, Kiev disappointed by the Pope’s words

by admin
Ukraine, latest news. Zaporizhzhia, fear of a brief disconnection from the electricity grid. Dugina, Kiev disappointed by the Pope’s words

ServiceEuropa

Tension is growing around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant: first problems with connection to the electricity grid, then fires in the neighboring woods. Exchange of accusations between Moscow and Kiev. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba expresses disappointment to the Vatican over Bergoglio’s statements after the death of Dugin’s daughter

Zelensky to the UN: “Stop fly to nuclear blackmail, withdraw from Zaporizhzhia”

  • Kiev: more than 30 thousand war crimes from Russia

    Russia has committed over 30,000 war crimes and 14,000 crimes against national security in Ukraine since the country’s invasion last February, the Ukrainian Attorney General’s office announced in a post on Telegram, according to reports. Ukrinform. Ukrainian prosecutors recorded 30,097 war crimes and 14,038 crimes against national security.

  • Russian bombs on Donetsk: two civilians killed

    Two civilians died and six others were wounded yesterday during attacks by the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine: the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, announced on Telegram. Ukrinform reports it. «On 25 August the Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region: in Siversk and Zelenopillia. Six other people were injured, ”Kyrylenko wrote.

  • Zelensky: Moscow has brought Europe to the brink of nuclear disaster

    Russia “has brought Ukraine and the rest of Europe to the brink of a nuclear disaster.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening message quoted by the media in Kiev. Ukraine “is doing everything possible to avoid a catastrophe in the Zaporizhzhia power plant,” Zelensky stressed.

See also  Yiping: "Goodbye globalization, more attention to the Chinese domestic market"

You may also like

Usa, in Missouri corporal punishment returns to school

Between Macron and Algeria, a long and unpleasant...

פי ĸ’ΪΪ–

Use, on Google, the map of clinics and...

Aren’t the population crises in China and Japan...

The dancing video of the Finnish female prime...

White House Issues Executive Order to Accelerate Chip...

Moscow in difficulty in Ukraine orders a new...

“China will invade us”: And to defend itself...

It is difficult for Chinese students to rent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy