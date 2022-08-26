7:23

Russian bombs on Donetsk: two civilians killed

Two civilians died and six others were wounded yesterday during attacks by the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine: the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, announced on Telegram. Ukrinform reports it. «On 25 August the Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region: in Siversk and Zelenopillia. Six other people were injured, ”Kyrylenko wrote.