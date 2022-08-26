Tension is growing around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant: first problems with connection to the electricity grid, then fires in the neighboring woods. Exchange of accusations between Moscow and Kiev. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba expresses disappointment to the Vatican over Bergoglio’s statements after the death of Dugin’s daughter
Kiev: more than 30 thousand war crimes from Russia
Russia has committed over 30,000 war crimes and 14,000 crimes against national security in Ukraine since the country’s invasion last February, the Ukrainian Attorney General’s office announced in a post on Telegram, according to reports. Ukrinform. Ukrainian prosecutors recorded 30,097 war crimes and 14,038 crimes against national security.
Russian bombs on Donetsk: two civilians killed
Two civilians died and six others were wounded yesterday during attacks by the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine: the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, announced on Telegram. Ukrinform reports it. «On 25 August the Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region: in Siversk and Zelenopillia. Six other people were injured, ”Kyrylenko wrote.
Zelensky: Moscow has brought Europe to the brink of nuclear disaster
Russia “has brought Ukraine and the rest of Europe to the brink of a nuclear disaster.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening message quoted by the media in Kiev. Ukraine “is doing everything possible to avoid a catastrophe in the Zaporizhzhia power plant,” Zelensky stressed.