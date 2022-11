LONDON. Rishi Sunak arrived in Kiev by surprise, for what is the first visit of the new British prime minister to the Ukrainian capital. This was revealed by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, with a video on Telegram. “Since the beginning of the war, the United Kingdom and Ukraine have been the strongest allies in this conflict”, says Zelensky in the video, “during our meeting we discussed the most important issues of our countries’ relationship and security global.