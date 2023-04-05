Home World Ukraine, WINDTRE extends free calls in April and May
Two more whole months to call Ukraine without cost.

In this emergency situation WindTre continues to support all its customers, of any nationality, who need to communicate with family and friends in Ukraine, extending the possibility of using free unlimited minutes to the operator Ukraine Kyivstar from April 01 until the 31 maggio even.

Free calls are activated automatically, with no need to activate a dedicated option or contact 159.

What numbers can you call?

Free unlimited minutes for calling Ukraine Kyivstar are valid for the following area codes: 0038067, 0038068, 0038096, 0038097, 0038098.

WINDTRE Professional

WINDTRE’s business customers also benefit, in the same way, from free calls to the same identical Ukrainian prefixes.

