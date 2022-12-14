Home World UN, slap to Iran: away from the commission on the status of women
World

UN, slap to Iran: away from the commission on the status of women

by admin
UN, slap to Iran: away from the commission on the status of women

NEW YORK – The UN has expelled Iran from the Commission on the status of women, because it was absurd to leave it in place after the killing of Mahsa Amini, the protests and the ferocious repression. A heavy blow to Tehran, because such a thing had never happened before in the history of the Glass Palace, but also a significant defeat for China and Russia who had defended the regime of the ayatollahs, always with a view to creating an anti- West to foment the challenge of their autocracies against democracies.

The

See also  Family dinners and refuge after Beau's death: because Italy is a place of the heart for Jill Biden

You may also like

Pope at Audience: Be vigilant, because devils wear...

Fed raises rates by 50 points to 4.25%-4.50%,...

The UN expels Iran from the commission on...

Reporters Sans Frontières: China is the country with...

Maneuver: Brussels promotes accounts but rejects the measures...

“BTS” JIN enlists in the military and asks...

Cindy Lauper symbol witness at the White House,...

Russian conscientious objectors: “The EU welcomes those who...

Macron in Qatar for France Morocco and ends...

TikTok, a proposal to Congress to ban it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy