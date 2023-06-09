United Kingdom, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns from Parliament

Listen to the audio version of the article

Former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, resigns as MP with immediate effect, triggering a by-election in his seat. Johnson’s political future was jeopardized by causing him to leave elected office was a parliamentary inquiry that is investigating whether or not the former premier deceived the House of Commons when he claimed full compliance with social restriction rules during the acute phase of the pandemic in Great Britain.

“It is very sad to leave Parliament, at least for now,” Johnson said in a statement. “I was forced out by a small handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims, and without the approval of even members of the Conservative Party, let alone the electorate at large.” The House Committee on Privileges could have recommended suspending Johnson from Parliament for more than 10 days if he found that he misled Parliament recklessly or deliberately, right down to his behavior at the so-called “Partygate”.

Against the Prejudice of the Committee on Privileges

The former prime minister, the political leader who led the United Kingdom in its long farewell to the European Union, said he had received a letter from the Committee on Privileges “which makes it clear – to my amazement – that they are determined to use the proceeding against me to expel me from Parliament”.

Johnson – whose premiership was unexpectedly cut short amid anger from his own party and across Britain at parties hosted at his Downing Street office and residence during the pandemic-induced lockdown in breach of anti- Covid – accused the Committee of acting as “the very definition of a kangaroo court”.

No deliberate lies

“Most of the committee members — especially the chairman — had already made deeply prejudicial comments about my guilt before they even saw the evidence,” Johnson said. “In retrospect, I was naive and confident in thinking that this procedure could be even remotely useful or fair,” concluded the former prime minister.