unlimited minutes and 5G for 9.99 euros/month

The offer is back in the catalogue iliad which provides unlimited minutes and SMS e 150 GB for 9.99 euros per month. In fact, yesterday Flash 180 expired which, at the same cost, made 30 GB more available to users compared to the current 150 GB. 5G is included (where available and with compatible devices) and 10 GB dedicated for navigation in Europe are provided.

Let’s see the details of the offer:

unlimited minutes, unlimited SMS

150 GIGA even under 5G coverage

9.99 euros/month

activation €9.99, no strings attached

10 GIGA in zero roaming all services are included, no hidden costs

We remind you that the GIGA 150 offer is available for all customers who wish to activate a new number and for those who want to change operator. Furthermore, it can be activated by existing iliad customers who intend to increase the GB available (therefore by those who have a tariff that provides fewer GB than 150 GB).

