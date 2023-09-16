Home » unlimited minutes and 5G for 9.99 euros/month
World

unlimited minutes and 5G for 9.99 euros/month

by admin
unlimited minutes and 5G for 9.99 euros/month

The offer is back in the catalogue iliad which provides unlimited minutes and SMS e 150 GB for 9.99 euros per month. In fact, yesterday Flash 180 expired which, at the same cost, made 30 GB more available to users compared to the current 150 GB. 5G is included (where available and with compatible devices) and 10 GB dedicated for navigation in Europe are provided.

Let’s see the details of the offer:

unlimited minutes, unlimited SMS
150 GIGA even under 5G coverage
9.99 euros/month
activation €9.99, no strings attached
10 GIGA in zero roaming all services are included, no hidden costs

We remind you that the GIGA 150 offer is available for all customers who wish to activate a new number and for those who want to change operator. Furthermore, it can be activated by existing iliad customers who intend to increase the GB available (therefore by those who have a tariff that provides fewer GB than 150 GB).

See also  Italy reopens its doors, but Brexit hides the joke for expats

You may also like

Venice and its Lagoon Avoids UNESCO’s List of...

tips for the security of your mobile device

Mahsa Amini’s father was briefly detained by Iranian...

Neighbors Help Cuban Man in El Vedado and...

“The Chechen leader Kadyrov is in a coma....

Police Operation in Havana Cracks Down on Cart...

C. Tangana, Pavement and Fatboy Slim among the...

the news from September 22nd, what changes for...

Report calls on UK schools to drop IHRA...

New Leapmotor T03 2023, a car that truly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy