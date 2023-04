NEW YORK – In the richest country in the world you can die like in the Middle Ages, devoured by bedbugs, in a filthy, dark, asphyxiating cell. In Atlanta, Georgia, a Afro-American aged 35, Lashawn Thompsonarrested for a fistfight, was found dead in his cell, probably – as his family’s lawyer put it – “eaten alive by bedbugs” who had infested what would technically be a bed, but was reduced to a rusty slab…