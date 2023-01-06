Home World Usa, assault on Capitol Hill: the dead agent’s partner sues Trump
World

Usa, assault on Capitol Hill: the dead agent’s partner sues Trump

by admin
Usa, assault on Capitol Hill: the dead agent’s partner sues Trump

Sandra Garza, partner of policeman Brian Sicknick, attacked during the assault on the Capitol two years ago and died the next day, is suing Donald Trump and two other people involved in the attack asking for 10 million dollars in damages. The lawsuit alleges that the officer’s death resulted from the then president’s inflammatory rhetoric and his false allegations of vote-rigging. The lawsuit comes to coincide with the second anniversary of the assault.

See also  The opening of the Tokyo Olympics is imminent, and many delegations have been vaccinated against China's new crown vaccine|vaccine|Japan|new crown vaccine_sina news

You may also like

The scale of bird flu infection in Japan...

Harry’s memoir, William is in the crosshairs: the...

Gold suddenly fell sharply!The price of gold fell...

“Truce for Orthodox Christmas”, Putin stops troops for...

Is the BQ1 mutant strain terrifying? The death...

More Trumpians than Trump: the children of the...

Viruses are not scary? China’s local government once...

USA: South Carolina Supreme Court overturns abortion ban

Kiev’s reaction to Putin’s truce: “It’s just propaganda”....

Ukraine, all against Putin who orders the truce...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy