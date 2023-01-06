Sandra Garza, partner of policeman Brian Sicknick, attacked during the assault on the Capitol two years ago and died the next day, is suing Donald Trump and two other people involved in the attack asking for 10 million dollars in damages. The lawsuit alleges that the officer’s death resulted from the then president’s inflammatory rhetoric and his false allegations of vote-rigging. The lawsuit comes to coincide with the second anniversary of the assault.
See also The opening of the Tokyo Olympics is imminent, and many delegations have been vaccinated against China's new crown vaccine|vaccine|Japan|new crown vaccine_sina news